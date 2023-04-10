Country artist coming to Caesars Windsor

An award winning country artist is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Jon Pardi will perform in Windsor on Friday, July 7 inside The Colosseum.

Pardi is an Academy of Country Music Awards winner along with a Country Music Association Awards winner.

He is known for a number of hits including "Dirt On My Boots," "Head Over Boots," "Heartache On The Dance Floor," and "Night Shift."

According to a Caesars Windsor release, Pardi hit mainstream after his third studio album "Heartbreak Medication."

The album debuted among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

It was also named on the "Best Albums of the Year" list for both Rolling Stone and The Los Angeles Times and was nominated CMA’s Album of the Year.

Pardi is a singer, songwriter, and producer.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday April 14 at 10 a.m.