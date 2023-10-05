County administration to look into Traffic Control Study at County Rd 9 and County Rd 10

A Traffic Study will be conducted at a busy intersection in the County.

During Wednesday's County Council meeting, a notice of motion was presented by Amherstburg deputy mayor, Chris Gibb, requesting a Traffic Control Study at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 10.

Gibb first presented the motion during the Amherstburg meeting on September 11, but council voted that the study be introduced during the County Council meeting.

This intersection is owned by the County of Essex and is located within the Municipality of Amherstburg.

Gibb says that over the last three years there has been an slight increase of accidents at the intersection County Road intersections, also known as Howard Avenue and Middle Side Road.

He says that in 2021 there was one accident where Amherstburg Fire responded as those in the vehicle were trapped and in 2022, there was three motor vehicle accidents, where one required Amherstburg Fire to respond.

And so far in 2023, there have been seven accidents, three of which Amherstburg Fire had to respond.

The Traffic Study will also access the requirements for traffic signalization in that area.

The motion was approved by County Council.