County Council continues to fight against Bill 23 

The word of the night at County Council was "spicy."

Council met on Wednesday evening, and one report for discussion, Bill 23, has the fellow mayors and deputy mayor's asking for a spicy fight on the bill.

Bill 23, also known as the 'More Homes Built Faster Act', received Third Reading and Royal Assent on November 28, 2022.

The bill is a piece of Ontario housing legislation that "streamlines" dozens of laws to build 1.5-million homes in the next 10 years.

The County Council's have been fighting the bill since it came into talks due to the impacts to the natural environment, financial challenges that are imposed on the County and local municipalities due to additional services leading to the need for additional staffing resources, the exemption for site plan controls, among many others.

Warden Hilda MacDonald and Deputy Warden Joe Bachetti will be meeting with three local MPP's in the next two weeks to discuss numerous topics, including Bill 23.

Warden Hilda MacDonald says if council wants her and Deputy Warden Bachetti to be firm during the meeting with the MPP's, they will be.

"If the majority of council is telling us that we need to be firm and tell them exactly how the rest feel, I'm prepared to do that. What we did think, we thought we would go into it respectfully, but if you're telling us to be firm, and very candid, we can also be that."

Kimberly DeYong, deputy mayor of Kingsville, says that this bill is ridiculous.

"One of the things we assure them is that, you know, I know there's traffic now and I know there's some growing pains, but at least growth is paying for growth. Until today. And now, we are being forced to grow, we're being told we have no choice to grow, and by the way you're all going to put it on the backs of your taxpayers. It's ridiculous."

Michael Akpata, deputy mayor of LaSalle, says it needs to be said during the meeting with the MPP's where council stands on the matter.

"The purpose of the meeting is for you to give a strong message, and to let them know exactly where we stand. And to have those leaders acknowledge their overstep and their overreach. And if you can get that to happen, and you want to go in spicy, you have my full backing."

Chris Gibb, the deputy mayor for Amherstburg, says with these types of changes due to Bill 23, there needs to be more answers.

"I don't think we're going to change any minds with what we're doing, but you need to send the message that they need to make decisions. We can't be sitting here and having our planners say, 'well, we don't know'. If you're going to make these kinds of changes, then you have a responsibility to come up with some answers for us. So, I say full caliente, go for it, respect, but let them know who they're dealing with."

The report was received, and the recommendation that was approved is that the Warden, on behalf of Essex County Council, will write to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to request that the Province of Ontario create a municipal reimbursement fund to compensate the municipalities based on the impacts of the bill on municipal growth funding revenues and expenditures.

The Warden will also send a letter to Ontario to request that the government pauses further implementation of Bill 23, an that administration be authorized to prepare and submit to the Province of Ontario any additional comments on the bill.

A letter will also be sent to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario as well as the Rural Ontario Municipal Association.