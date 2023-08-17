County Council declares intimate partner violence an epidemic

Hiatus House has asked County Council to further support declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic throughout Windsor and Essex County.

During the County Council meeting on Wednesday evening, a presentation by the Hiatus House and Neighbours Friends and Families Coordinator was presented with more in depth statistics and the reasoning behind declaring IPV an epidemic.

A motion was passed to declare IPV an epidemic in the County of Essex, and for a letter to be sent to Ontario Premier Doug Ford asking for him and his government to reconsider their position and come back to declaring IPV an epidemic across the province.

Forty communities in Ontario have made the declaration, including many municipalities and organizations locally, with a focus of bringing more awareness and attention to this issue.

According to the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Windsor Essex, 44 per cent of Canadian women have experienced IPV in their lifetimes.

Since October 2021, there were four femicides in Windsor-Essex.

Intimate partner violence is also 1.8 times higher in rural areas, according to Statistics Canada, due to less access to support, lack of transportation, low police response time, low digital connectivity, and a greater likelihood of firearms being in rural homes.

Debra Fowler, Neighbours Friends and Families Coordinator, says there are many reasons that women don't leave violent situations.

"If they're an immigrant, or refugee woman, often they don't speak the language, they might not be holding their passport, they might be afraid of deportation, they don't understand our laws, they don't know that they have rights here. For other people, they may not have employment or financial resources to leave."

Sylvie Guenther, Executive Director of Hiatus and Co-Chair of Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Windsor Essex, says there are many reasons why IPV is more common in rural areas.

"Proximity to other services, just having some awareness based on less proximity and visibility of services, low digital connectivity, so some people have reported the challenges of being outside of good cell zones or internet zones, the roles of firearms that impact the degree of risk."

Dennis Rogers, Kingsville Mayor, says he experienced first-hand IPV at home.

"That was mom to me. You know, we made it out. Fortunately, I can tell you the cycle has been ended. But I can tell you I appreciate what you're doing."

Chris Gibb, Amherstburg deputy mayor, says this hits close to home as a close family member of his volunteers with Saint Vincent De Paul.

"She talks about people who have to leave their home with their children, their clothes, and nothing else. No beds. No phones, nothing. So, I think it is very important to remember that this is an incredibly difficult decision for women to make, especially when they have to bring their children with them."

18 per cent of women and 20 per cent of children served at the Hiatus House are from the county.

Locally, Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville and Amherstburg have made the declaration.

86 recommendations were adopted from the City of Ottawa and the City of Guelph after both cities declared IPV a local epidemic.

These recommendations were put into place after the inquest into the deaths of three women in Renfrew County.