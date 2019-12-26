County Council Supports City Housing Master Plan

County Council is supporting a plan by the City of Windsor.

As you've heard on AM800 News, city council recently received a 10-year Housing and Homelessness Master Plan.

Goals in the plan include expanding the city's social and affordable housing supply and working with Indigenous organizations to create and retain Indigenous led affordable housing.

Kingsville Mayor and County Councillor Nelson Santos says learning about the plan opened up a lot of minds to issues in the region.

"To be able to apply it now to our local municipalities and identify that, yes, definitely there is an opportunity to utilize this strategy and embrace it as we try identifying new units and new spaces that cover so many facets from homelessness to affordable housing to senior housing."

He calls the homelessness and affordable housing crisis a Canada-wide issue.

"But certainly here at home to have a focus that allows our municipalities to join with the city and county in identifying potential strategies and projects, is ideal."

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos questions the delegate of the SWIFT initiative at the County of Essex regular meeting of council on April 19, 2017. (Photo by Ricardo Veneza)

Santos says the next step, at the county level, is to start working with developers and not-for-profit groups.

"With initiatives that municipalities like Kingsville, we've adopted policies to encourage development of affordable housing," he says. "We're offering reduction in development charges, specifically for builds for affordable housing and we're working with developers as well to identify, we'd like to see a percentage of your builds be geared to more affordable."

While the plan was received at the city level, councillors requested another report that better outlines timelines for the strategy.

More than 70 community partners gave input on the current plan.

In Windsor, 6,500 households are spending more than half of their income on rent, with an estimated 170 homeless people each night.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi