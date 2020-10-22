County Councillors Concerned Highway 3 Widening Does Not Extend to Leamington

Essex County Council received the latest information on the widening of Highway 3 Wednesday night.

The proposal calls for the road to be expanded to four lanes with a 15-metre grass median over a 15km stretch from the Arner Townline to Union Avenue in Kingsville, but many council members would like to see the project extended to Leamington, including Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

"I'm just surprised when we're the largest urban centre in the county that we wouldn't warrant the widening down to our end," she says. "We have a very large portion of the greenhouse industry that has just exploded. I just find that very difficult to understand."

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says he's worried the problem is just getting kicked down the road.

"You've got a bottleneck that we see now in Essex," says Bain. "We're going to improve that, but I'm just a little afraid that what we're doing is that bottleneck and those accidents that we now have in Essex, all we're doing is shifting it down the road a little bit."

County Warden and Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara also spoke on the matter and says the area is going to continue to grow and with that comes more traffic.

"Ontario Hydro is investing $500-million in bringing in new high voltage lines to the area which is good news," he says. "What that, for me, means is far more truck traffic. I've been on the highway quite a bit as well and it's the amount of truck traffic that continues to increase."

Final designs for the project are expected in the spring with construction expected to begin later in the year.

There have been several fatal crashes on the highway in recent years.

According to the province, the road sees as many as 17,300 vehicles each day.