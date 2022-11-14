County of Essex brings back mask requirement at indoor facilities

The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.

Due to updated federal and provincial guidance related to the importance of masking indoors, issued in response to an autumn surge in respiratory illnesses, the County of Essex issued the updated guidance on Monday.

The requirement that medical grade surgical masks be required in County of Essex facilities will be effective as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, which applies to all staff, as well as members of the public visiting County of Essex facilities.

Officials say medical grade surgical masks will be available at building entrances.

The facilities covered by the masking policy include the Civic Centre, county road maintenance buildings, Essex County Library branches, Essex-Windsor EMS stations and Sun Parlor Home, where masking requirements have remained in place since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials say Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics have also continued to mask during all interactions with patients.

Arenas and community centres would be up to the local municipalities.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, urged Canadians last week to wear masks indoors and continue following other health precautions, like maintaining good hand hygiene, amid a rise in respiratory infections that are straining hospital systems across the country.

On Monday morning, Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said he is "strongly recommending" that Ontarians wear masks indoors to ease the burden on a health-care system that is facing "extraordinary pressures."

His recommendation comes as pediatric units across the province deal with an unprecedented surge of children with respiratory illnesses.