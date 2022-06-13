County of Essex lifting majority of masking requirements

The County of Essex is lifting masking requirements to align with changes recently announced by the Ontario government.

The move means members of the public, tenants and staff are no longer required to wear masks while in county facilities, as long as they can maintain a distance of at least two metres or six feet from others.

The list of facilities includes the Essex County Civic Centre, Essex County Library branches and other buildings operated by the county.

The one exception is Sun Parlor Home, where masks will continue to be mandatory to protect vulnerable residents, as required by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Essex-Windsor EMS staff members will also continue to wear masks during all patient interactions and when entering any facility, such as a hospital or long-term care home, where masking is required.

EMS staff members are no longer required to wear masks in EMS and county buildings and while in EMS vehicles, except while providing patient care.