County of Essex Passes 2021 Budget with Slight Increase

The County of Essex has passed its 2021 budget with a tax increase of 0.49%.

Warden Gary McNamara says, while there is a slight increase, county administration did a great job in tackling the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McNamara says the budget has been laid out assuming COVID-19 sticks around for all of 2021 — that includes extra costs for items like long-term care, emergency medical services and the purchase of personal protective equipment for staff.

He says, just like municipalities, the county is dealing with many uncertainties.

"This budget is pretty conservative and looking at some of the costs that are going to be coming in because of COVID, to this day we don't know if it's going to be 100% coming back to us from the province or if it's going to be cost shared at 70/30. So there's a huge impact moving forward."

McNamara says no one knows what 2021 has in store.

"In 2021, is the risk going to be even that much greater? We've seen other jurisdictions where they'd postponed or paused and at some point in time you're going to have to dig deeper. These are unprecedented times, I really understand that, but this is pretty much a status quo budget."

He says there's no question the pandemic's impact is going to be far reaching.

"There's still so many dark clouds and outliers out there moving forward in 2021 and even 2022 because, really, we're going to be in COVID, even with the vaccine, until at least the fall of 2021."

The 0.49% tax increase amounts to $4.70 on a home assessed at $200,000.

The county's entire budget came in at just under $112.5-million.