County Rd. 42 construction work set to resume in Tecumseh and Lakeshore

Construction work along the County Road 42 corridor in Tecumseh and Lakeshore is set to resume.

The Phase 1 underground work that was halted for the winter of 2022 will resume in February and progress in sections along the corridor from Concession 11 to Pike Creek.

The work was expected to start later in March but is starting early due to good weather. It is anticipated the work will be completed by December 2023.

Allan Botham, Director of Infrastructure and Planning for the County of Essex, says they did a little bit of work at the end of 2022.

"Phase 1 of the project really is the underground work, things like storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water mains, that we'd like to put in place and functioning before we come back, in multiple phases, to build the road network," he says.

The work will allow for the construction of two new roundabouts, roadway widening of County Road 42 and the re-alignment of County Road 43.

As a result of construction, two temporary traffic lanes have been created to allow for the installation of the new storm and sanitary sewers, as well as a new water main.

Area businesses and residents can expect to encounter construction activity, delays, lane reductions and possible short-term disruptions of driveways during the construction period.

Botham says they are going to try to keep traffic flowing but there will be lane restrictions as the work will last for the majority of the 2023 construction season.

He's asking drivers to be patient.

"We'll do our best to keep traffic at least flowing, it may not flow as it did prior to construction. We will work with the contractor and businesses to make sure we can maintain, and the residents, we can maintain access to the businesses and the residences throughout the project," he adds.

Due to the size and complexity of this project, the County of Essex has created a special web page with the most up-to-date information about construction activity and future phases of this multi-year plan: countyofessex.ca/CR42.

With files from Rob Hindi