County snowplows prepared for winter storm

A massive storm system that is threatening holiday travel in the United States as well as Southern Ontario has arrived.

With the snow hitting the roads, it's important for drivers to be cautious at all times.

Due to rain on Thursday evening and night, roads have become slippery and icy before being covered with snow.

All employees through the city and surrounding counties who salt and plow the roads will be busy over the next few days to ensure all the roads are safe and clear for those who have to travel.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Allan Botham, Director of Infrastructure and Planning for County of Essex, says they have been monitoring the winter storm since Thursday morning in order to be prepared.

He says he's asking drivers to be cautious with snowplows around.

"It's important for vehicles to stay well back behind the snowplows. Tailgating is a real problem for the drivers, it makes us a little bit nervous."

He says all he asks is for drivers to be patient with those working on the roads.

"We also occasionally have to experience drivers that feel like they need to pass a snowplow, which I would advise against. That's definitely not a good idea. So, be patient and know that our crews are doing a great job, and they'll get from one end of the route to the other as quick as they can, and they'll keep the roads as open as possible."

Botham adds that even with the strong winds expected for the region, the snowplows have a good handle on the areas that are important.

"They're really challenged with the drifting snow and the number of times they have to go back and forth across certain sections of the highway. But, I can tell you that just in talking with them, our staff have a pretty good handle on the target areas and the usual suspects. So, they know where to look for those drifts."

Temperatures are expected to feel like minus 24C by the afternoon with the wind chill.

Windsor-Essex is expecting to see anywhere from 5-15 cm of snow on Friday.

Those travelling are reminded to be extra cautious on the roads.