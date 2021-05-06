County to Use Unexpected Gas Tax Money for Road Repairs

The County of Essex will be getting more road work done this summer than expected.

Due to an increase in the federal Gas Tax Fund, now known as the Canada Community Building Fund, the county is getting a surprise funding boost of just over $2.2-million.

This comes in addition to the $2.3-million already received from the feds.

At a meeting Wednesday night, county council approved spending the extra cash on six road projects across Windsor-Essex — the work had already been given the green light, but will now be extended to more than double the size.

The original plan called for the rehabilitation of 9.7km of road — that's being increased to 20.6km.

All of the work is scheduled to be completed this year.