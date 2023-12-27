County Warden and Leamington mayor pleased with 2023 despite some challenges

The Warden of the County of Essex and mayor of Leamington says she's pleased with 2023, despite a few challenges.

Hilda MacDonald believes there were some up's a down's throughout the year.

One positive was the County receiving a new Chief Administrative Officer, Sandra Zwiers, in June after an extensive search. Another positive was the completion of the boardwalk extension project at Seacliff Beach in Leamington.

However, MacDonald says that one thing she wishes County Council would've agreed on was the Regional Waste Management initiative that was presented. She says that after many talks, it was disappointing that the project was rejected at the County level.

This by-law was looking to transfer all power of the lower tier municipalities of the County with respect to the collection of waste and the delivery of such waste.

MacDonald says Sandra Zwiers was selected after a lengthy search for a new CAO.

"It was a process and perhaps to people watching it wasn't a big deal, but to us as mayors, and deputy mayors, and councillors at the County table, there's a responsibility to have that person, that employee of council, to be the right person for us to work with, the right person for staff to work with."

She says the Regional Waste Management initiative was opposed when it got to the County table.

"I wished it wasn't but it's a majority of council decision, but that there was a lot of conversation. There was a lot of pressure on all of council members to find a way to think regionally, and that's not always easy."

The 2024 Budget for Leamington has been approved, with a 3.8 per cent increase for residents.

She says she's excited to see where the budget costs are going this upcoming year.

"This 2024 Budget, we are doing so much infrastructure work for the subdivisions, and the housing that's coming. It is exciting! We built a promenade along the beach that our residents are so excited about."

MacDonald was voted in as the first woman to sit as Warden at the end of November 2022, and was re-elected as Leamington mayor at the end of October 2022.

She adds that she's grateful and honoured to be in this position, despite the challenges she faces.

-with files from AM800's The Morning Drive