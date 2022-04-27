County warden hopes new EV battery plant brings graduates back for work

The Warden of Essex County believes the new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor will give the area an opportunity to bring people back to the region.

Gary McNamara says we are rebuilding to where we were 25 years ago, in terms of the auto sector, by creating new jobs.

LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced in March plans to build a $5-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant, creating roughly 2,500 direct jobs.

McNamara says at one time we had six Chrysler plants, two General Motors plant, five or six Ford plants and tens of thousand of people working, but that has been lost.

He says this will bring us back to being the Automobile Capital of Canada by creating new jobs.

"I have kids who are engineers in the automotive sector. Where do they work? Across the river in the U.S. I'm hoping this now entices them to come work in Canada," says McNamara. "We develop them here, we educate them here and then that technology and mind set goes across the river. I think this is going to give us opportunities now to bring those professionals back into the region."

During the 15th annual Windsor Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon, McNamara spoke about several issues of focus for the County of Essex to meet growth and investment across the region.

Along with the EV battery plant, other issues included available housing, road improvements, the on-going development of a new regional acute care hospital, increased broadband connectivity, concerns over saving the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the reality of climate change and its impact across the county, and addressing the need for skilled labour to meet a growing job market.