County Warden says 2021 was a memorable year for Essex County

Despite challenges during the COVID 19 pandemic, Essex County Warden Gary McNamara calls 2021 a memorable year.

McNamara says this year has been somewhat overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current state of the world.

"This virus has shown us we can't let our guard down, with the latest curve ball it has thrown at us, the Omicron variant, which is now spreading rapidly around Ontario and around the globe," says McNamara. "COVID's twists and turns have taken a toll on our physical, mental and financial health."

He says the health care providers are the reason Essex County continues to move forward and thrive.

"I know I speak for county council when I say we are proud of the many health care providers, residents, businesses and organizations that have stepped up to protect the vulnerable and show the caring and compassion to all," he says/

McNamara adds what makes 2021 better than 2020 is that we have vaccines.

"The vaccines are certainly not perfect but they are safe and they are effective," says McNamara. "Thank you to all those who are eligible and lining up for their booster shots and a big shout out and round of applause for the five to 11 year olds who are now getting their first doses."

He says with the vaccine, we can have a more joyful holiday season compared to last year with the proper precautions.



