County Wide Active Transportation System Could Grow in 2020

The County of Essex is looking to expand its County Wide Active Transportation System.

The county has a plan to add another 8.3-kilometers to the system in 2020, with six proposed locations to expand the network.

They included paved shoulders on Alma St. from Fryer St. to Meloche Rd. in Amherstburg, paved shoulders on County Rd. 50 from Ford Rd. to Arner Townline in Kingsville.

In Lakeshore, the proposal calls for paved shoulders plus a multi-use trail on a two-kilometre stretch along County Road 2 from Patillo Rd. to East Pike Creek.

Bike lanes are being proposed on a section of County Rd. 34 in Leamington as well a multi-use trail on County Rd. 33 from Monarch Lane to Mersea Rd. 12.

In Tecumseh, bikes lanes are being proposed on Manning Rd. from Riverside Dr. to St. Gregory Rd.

CWATS co-ordinator Katherine Wilson says the network, that started six years ago, currently is 415 kilometres long.

"We have paved shoulders, multi-use trails, one-way cycle tracks, two-way cycle tracks, buffered paved shoulders, so it's a variety of facilities that are sort of determined by the area they're getting built in," she says.

Proposed 2020 CWATS projects on display at the Essex Civic Centre, December 10, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Essex councillor Steve Bjorkman believes the transportation network is making a difference.

"It's such a great way to encourage people to get out and get on their bikes and get walking, get running, get riding and the trails that we have now are so inter connected that you can get around most of the county and never have to drive in traffic or ride in traffic or run in traffic," says Bjorkman.

Wilson says there is a CWATS committee that consists of representatives from the seven local municipalities within Essex County, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the County of Essex and the Ministry of Transportation.

The long-term plan is to create a trail network spanning 800-kilometers across Essex County.