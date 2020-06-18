Court of Appeals Upholds Ruling on Gordie Howe Bridge

The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court ruling allowing continued collaboration on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

According to the release, Thursday's unanimous decision will allow the continued work between the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Canadian Government.

The Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, issued the challenge before the courts.

In a statement, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer she's please, "that yet another court ... has affirmed the agreement between Canada and Michigan to build this vital bridge."

She goes on to say the ruling means progress on the bridge will continue and will create jobs in Windsor, Ont. and Detroit.

The only options left for the DIBC to try to stop the new bridge are an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court or trying to stop it through the Canadian legal system.

A competing span built by the company was announced in 2017, but will require the demolition of the Ambassador Bridge before the Canadian government will issue the building permit.