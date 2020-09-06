Court Rules Anti-Carbon Tax Stickers Unconstitutional

A law forcing gas stations to display anti-carbon tax stickers has been ruled unconstitutional by an Ontario court.

The government can't force private retailers "to stick it to another government party," according to the ruling from Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan.

Allegations that the law violated free speech provisions were brought before the court by, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

The stickers created by the Ontario PC's show the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022.

A move Morgan called blatant, "advantage-seeking by a political party and a misuse of a governing party's legislative power.''

— with files from The Canadian Press.