Covering the full blockade costs a matter of fairness and respect: Masse

A matter of fairness and respect.

That's how Windsor West MP Brian Masse is viewing the issue of Windsor being shortchanged for funds related to the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge back in February 2022.

Masse says he completely understands the frustration of Mayor Drew Dilkens, who on Monday evening at city council called the decision by the federal government to not make the city whole a 'middle finger' to community.

Council were discussing a letter received from Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc in September, which documented how the federal government would soon issue $6,094,915 to the city help cover "extraordinary expenses incurred in dealing with and ending the illegal blockade."

However, a city staff report shows the finalized costs related to the blockade was just shy of $7 million, so the $900,000 difference will fall on the backs of taxpayers unless something changes.

Masse says he's continued to advocate for the city to be made whole for doing the right and responsible thing in stepping up.

"It's disappointing. I've been writing and pushing the minister as well too, to try and get a better response. I don't think they understand that this issue is more than just about the money, it's also about the issue about the city receiving respect for the fact that we did the right thing. And we're not made whole, which is just not acceptable," he said.

After the City of Windsor provided their accounting of the situation to Ottawa, that's when the issues began due to some of the costs not being eligible to be refunded.

Masse says that doesn't make any sense, and it undermines our future capabilities when it comes to responding to situations like this.

Getting reimbursed shouldn't be a moving target there should be a clear path forward, Masse added.

"When there's exceptional circumstances like this, you would've hoped there would've been flexibility and also an understanding that it's drafting the programs and the process where the problem is, not the actions of the city. It throws things entirely back into the city's hands unfortunately."

Masse says this sets a bad precedent, where the government is basically telling the City of Windsor that they did the right thing at their own expense.

He says this instance is clearly not fair to local taxpayers, but it also shows more broadly that the burden related to a federal crossing like the bridge shouldn't be borne by a single municipality.

"It's irresponsible to put this back in our court for our local taxpayers to have to pay for it. So I'm not giving up on the fight here, because it's also symbolic of what's being taken from us. As much as it is the money, it's the dignity and respect that is not being provided by Ottawa and that's why we have to continue to fight for this," he stated.

Masse plans to continue raising the issue in Ottawa, along with potential opportunities locally as he says he's stayed in good contact with Dilkens on the file.

Demonstrators blocking the entrance and exit of the Ambassador Bridge (Rob Hindi)