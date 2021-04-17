COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Met Campus to Stay Open One More Week

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre will stay open for at least another week.

Windsor Regional Hospital has announced the centre will continue to operate next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to accommodate increased demand to test symptomatic individuals.

The centre will be open from 8am until 3pm.

The hospital reopened the centre this past Tuesday and Thursday to to make asymptomatic testing available for students and education workers.

The hospital is also running an assessment centre at the Ouellette campus which is open seven days a week.