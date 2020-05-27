COVID-19 Assessment Centre Expanding Hours Due to High Demand

With a record number of people coming in to get swabbed, Windsor Regional Hospital is extending hours at its COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

According to hospital officials, the centre at the Ouellette Campus tested 163 residents on Monday followed by 237 on Tuesday — previously the highest number was 103 back on March 18.

The influx of people looking to get tested for the virus comes after Premier Doug Ford announced all Ontarians were eligible for testing during a news conference on Sunday.

To keep up with demand, the assessment centre will now be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend.

The centre can be accessed near the hospital's Goyeau Street entrance.