COVID-19 Assessment Centre Opening at Met Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital is opening a COVID-19 Assessment Centre at its Met Campus Tuesday.

Hospital President and CEO David Musyj says the centre at Ouellette Campus has been handling more than 500 tests per day as COVID-19 cases spike in Essex County.

He says the addition of the Met Campus testing centre at 1995 Lens Ave. will increase capacity to around 750 tests each day.

"Last week within 48-hours we saw things go from same day appointments to two-day waits," he says.

Musyj says the increase in cases isn't the only factor that's adding to wait times.

"People attending long-term care homes have to be tested weekly and in addition we're of course seeing a larger community spread over the last couple weeks and more symptomatic people are coming in for testing," adds Musyj, who goes on to say those who are getting tested for travel or to visit a care facility shouldn't be using the assessment centre.

Musyj says residents without symptoms or direction from health professionals to attend an assessment centre should, "go online and book an appointment at a local pharmacy and by doing so they will leave capacity for symptomatic individuals to be tested."

He says pharmacies "do not test symptomatic individuals", so they'll be able to tell residents if an appointment at the assessment centre is the best option over the phone.

Musyj is also reminding residents to call and cancel appointments if they can't attend, as there have been numerous no shows wasting precious resources.

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre opens Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue those hours Monday through Friday moving forward.

The Ouellette Campus at 1030 Ouellette Ave. has its COVID-19 Assessment Centre open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Testing criteria can be found on Windsor Regional Hospital's website.

Musyj says an appointment is required to attend both assessment centres.