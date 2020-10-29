COVID-19 at St Anne French Immersion Catholic Elementary School

There is another case of COVID-19 at a local school.

A student at St Anne French Immersion Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for the virus and 31 students have been dismissed due to a high risk of exposure.

Twenty-four of the 31 students students were from one class/cohort and an additional seven students were from a busing cohort.

According to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, nurses from the health unit were on site at the school Thursday afternoon to provide information and support to parents as they were picking up their kids.

A voice message and letters to the entire school community were also sent home Thursday afternoon to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual.