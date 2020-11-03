COVID-19 at Tecumseh Elementary School

A group of students at St. Peter Catholic Elementary school in Tecumseh were dismissed from school Tuesday due to a high risk exposure to COVID-19.

A total of 44 students were dismissed, 20 were from one class/cohort and an additional seven students were from the latchkey child care program and 17 of the students were from a bus cohort.

According to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB), nurses from the health unit were at the school Tuesday morning to provide information and support to parents of students from the affected cohorts as they were being picked up from school.

A voice message to the entire school community is being sent out Tuesday afternoon to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual. Follow-up letters will also be sent home with all students today.

The WECDSB is advising parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call your healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill.

We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children