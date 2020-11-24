COVID-19 Blamed for Weight Gain Among Many

A new poll suggests many Canadians are gaining weight because they're eating more and exercising less during COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-two per cent of respondents to the by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies poll said they have gained weight since March, while 15 per cent said they lost weight over that time.

Forty-six per cent of respondents who said they are very afraid of COVID-19 gained weight during the pandemic while 44 per cent of those who expressed that level of fear said they have been exercising less than they did before the pandemic and about 46 per cent said they were eating more than usual.

The online survey of 1,516 Canadians was conducted Oct. 29-31.

— With files from The Canadian Press