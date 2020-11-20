COVID-19 Bylaw Blitz Starts Monday

Starting Monday, Windsor's by-law enforcement officers will be conducting proactive blitz enforcement related to pandemic regulations.

Manager of By-Law Enforcement, Bill Tetler tells AM800 News, officers will be looking for a number of things.

"Physical distancing, mask usage, gathering numbers in public spaces, along with certain businesses depending on the colour code of the area that we,re in, have to have a safety plan in place."

Aside from public health reasons, Tetler says it would also be best for people to follow the rules for financial reasons.

"So if someone is found in non-compliance to the regulation, fines range from $750 to as high as $10-million for a non-compliant corporation," he says.

The information is out there according to Telter, who adds it's up to people and businesses to be responsible and educate themselves.

"Make sure they're checking the re-open Ontario plan and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website to see if their business does fall into a category that does require a safety plan at this time."

On Thursday, area mayors, including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, called for a zero-tolerance approach for those not following COVID-19 regulations.