COVID-19 Case Announced at Kingsville District High School

The Greater Essex County District School Board announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday.

Kingsville District High School posted a letter to its website Sunday announcing the positive test.

According to the letter, administration has already contacted anyone who may be at risk of exposure.

The school goes on to assure staff and students those who are directly affected have begun their 14 day quarantine and classes will resume Monday.

A positive case of COVID-19 was announced last Tuesday at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

L'Essor high school in Tecumseh confirmed the first case in the French language separate school board Friday.