COVID-19 Case at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School Sends 46 Students Home

A student at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says a cohort of 29 students along with 17 additional students from a bus cohort have been dismissed.

The board says it learned about the confirmed case Tuesday morning and dismissed the affected students Tuesday afternoon.

A nurse from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit attended the school and assisted with the dismissal process.

The board says it is working with the local health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.

In a release, the board adds, "a voice message to the school community was sent home Tuesday afternoon to reassure parents that if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children may continue attending school as usual."

