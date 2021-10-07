COVID-19 case at Tecumseh elementary school

One class is in isolation after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a Tecumseh elementary school.

According to the local French Catholic school board's website, there is one active case at Saint-Antoine Catholic Elementary School.

The school is located on Lesperance Road near Arbour Street.

There remains two school outbreaks within the board.

Sainte-Ursule Catholic Elementary School in McGregor is closed and currently has 18 active cases.

Georges P. Vanier Catholic Elementary School in east Windsor remains open but has two classes in isolation with nine active cases.