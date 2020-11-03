COVID-19 Case at the University of Windsor

The University of Windsor says it's been informed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that a member of the on-campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says that person is currently isolating off campus.

Students, staff and faculty are reminded by the university to complete the campus self-assessment before attending the campus, practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask and stay two metres apart when possible.

The university is working with the health unit and will provide further updates as they become available.