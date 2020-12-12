COVID-19 Case Confirmed at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School
A case of COVID-19 has been identified at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board made the announcement Saturday.
According to the release, the board won't have to dismiss a cohort due to a recent order from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to switch to online learning Monday, but wanted to keep the school community informed.
Officials say the board is working with the health unit to notify all involved.