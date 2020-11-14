COVID-19 Case Count Jumps by 23 Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The majority of the cases are in the agri-farm sector with 13 workers testing positive.

Two of the new cases were caused by community spread, two were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, one is in a local health care worker while the remaining five are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex now has 3,067 confirmed cases of the virus.

Four long-term care homes are under outbreak protocol — Berkshire Care Centre, Riverside Place and Lifetimes on Riverside, all in Windsor, as well as Iler Lodge in Essex where 15 residents and one staff member have tested positive.

There is one workplace in Leamington on the list of outbreaks while the health unit continues to deal with an outbreak at a University of Windsor residence as well.

Windsor-Essex is currently in Yellow-Protect status of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework.