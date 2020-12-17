COVID-19 Case Identified at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School

A case of COVID-19 has been identified at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit notified the catholic board of the case at the school at 1400 Roselawn Dr. Thursday.

According to the release, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is working with the health unit to determine who has been directly affected.

The health unit is reaching out to those who may have had contact directly, according to the board.

Voice messages have been sent out to staff and parents at the school to keep them updated on the situation.

Schools across the province are currently attending school virtually, so there was no need to dismiss a cohort in relation to the case.