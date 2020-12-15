COVID-19 Case Identified at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit notified the board of the case at the school in Maidstone Tuesday.
According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School, dismissing a cohort isn't necessary as students are currently learning from home.
The board says it's notifying the public to remain transparent and the health unit is contacting everyone effected.