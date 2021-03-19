COVID-19 Case Reported at Begley Public School

A student at F.W. Begley Public School in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed case was identified on Thursday and has since been added to the board's website.

There was a COVID-19 outbreak at the school late last year resulting in 49 confirmed cases.

Begley Public School is located on Assumption Street.