COVID-19 Case Reported at Jack Miner Public School

For the second time this month, a COVID-19 case has been reported at a local public school in Kingsville.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, a student at Jack Miner Public School has tested positive.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed case was identified on April 12 and has since been added to the school board's website.

The previous case was also a student case and it was identified on April 1.