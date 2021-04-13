COVID-19 Case Reported at Jack Miner Public School
For the second time this month, a COVID-19 case has been reported at a local public school in Kingsville.
According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, a student at Jack Miner Public School has tested positive.
The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The confirmed case was identified on April 12 and has since been added to the school board's website.
The previous case was also a student case and it was identified on April 1.