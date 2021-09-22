COVID-19 case reported at LaSalle elementary school

A student at LaSalle Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed case has been posted on the board's website.

LaSalle Public School is located on Mayfair Avenue near Laurier Drive.

Since the beginning of the school year, the board has reported 27 student cases and one staff case.