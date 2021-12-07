COVID-19 case reported at local French Catholic elementary school

One class is in isolation after a COVID-19 case at a Leamington French Catholic elementary school.

According to the local French Catholic school board's website, there is an active case at Saint-Michel Catholic Elementary School on Sherman Street.

There was a previous case reported at the school in September.

The board's website also states, two classes remain in isolation at Sainte-Marguerite-d'Youville Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh and one class is in isolation at Georges-P.-Vanier Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.