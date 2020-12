Northwood Public School has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The case was added to Greater Essex County District School Board's website late Tuesday night.

The school at 1100 Northwood St. in Windsor is the latest for the board that now has 82 confirmed cases, according to its website.

More than half of those cases are from an outbreak of at Frank W. Begley Public School Begley at 1093 Assumption St.

There are 49 cases at that school.