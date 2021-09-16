COVID-19 case reported at Roseland Public School

A student at Roseland Public School in south Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed case has been posted on the board's website.

Roseland Public School is located on Cabana Road near Howard Avenue.

The public school board is currently dealing with COVID-19 cases at 10 schools.