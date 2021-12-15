COVID-19 cases at local schools continue to climb

Wednesday saw 10 additional cases of COVID-19 at local schools.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has officially broken 300 confirmed cases this school year with student cases reported at Kingsville, Tecumseh Vista, Amherstburg, D.M. Eagle and Giles Campus elementary schools.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, a pair of cases were identified at H.J. Lassaline resulting in three classes being dismissed Wednesday.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been given direction from the local health unit.

Parents are once again being reminded to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 schools across the region.