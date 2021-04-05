COVID-19 Cases at Seven Area Public Schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board is dealing with more COVID-19 cases at its schools.

According to the board's website, cases involving students have been identified at seven schools between April 1 and April 4.

The schools include Centennial Central, David Suzuki, Jack Miner, King Edward, Sandwich West, General Amherst and Sandwich Secondary.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Over the weekend, the health unit lifted the COVID-19 outbreak at Herman Secondary Academy.