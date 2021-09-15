COVID-19 cases at St. Clair College

St. Clair College is dealing with some COVID-19 cases.

The college says since September 7, there have been seven cases identified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

According to the college, 117 students have been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms or self-isolate for 14-days.

The college says the cases were not transmitted and have not resulted in any outbreaks on campus.

As of Wednesday, 78% of staff and students are fully vaccinated, 14.4% have at least one dose and 7.6% have chose not to vaccinate or disclose their status.

The college says it does do daily questionnaires for staff and students entering facilities and rapid testing is available on campus for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Students returned to campus last Tuesday.