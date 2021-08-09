COVID-19 Cases Climbing Again in Windsor-Essex

The increase number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has the local medical officer of health concerned.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dr, Wajid Ahmed says the region is moving in the wrong direction.

He says the increase started last week in Windsor-Essex.

"It is definitely concerning as a community and we need to understand, recognize the pandemic is not over," he says. "We are still in the middle of the pandemic. Yes we are in a better spot but if we lose our guards, things will continue to escalate, things will continue to get worse."

Dr. Ahmed says predominantly, the new cases are among the unvaccinated population.

"We really need to get that sense of urgency that things can get worse," says Dr. Ahmed. "We could be at another, beginning of the fourth wave and then potentially there maybe instead of opening it up more, there may be some questions and considerations that do we need to skill back down again."

He adds by looking at the timelines, cases started to rise when the region entered step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

"There were more opportunities for people to come together," he says. "There were more opportunities for people to interact and also the loosening of some of these restrictions is probably giving some individuals the sense that maybe they don't need to follow some of these precautions and as a result we are here and we are seeing these cases."

Since last Thursday, the health unit has reported 117 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.