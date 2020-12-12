COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Two Local High Schools

More COVID-19 cases have been identified at local high schools.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the virus was found at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School.

According to a release, the board won't have to dismiss a cohort due to the recent order from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to switch to online learning Monday.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a second case was identified at Sandwich Secondary School — the first came in late November.

School boards are working with the health unit to notify all involved and contact tracing is underway.