COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb at Area Long Term Care and Retirement Homes

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is now reporting 14 outbreaks at area long term care and retirement homes.

Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor on Riverside Drive is the most recent home added to the outbreak list after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the homes on the list, The Village at St. Clair has the most confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday morning, the health unit is reporting 97 residents have tested positive along with 50 staff members.

Meanwhile, 42 residents and 37 staff members at Berkshire Care Center on Dougall Avenue in Windsor have all tested positive.

There are 41 residents plus nine staff members dealing with the virus at Chartwell St. Clair Beach and at Extendicare Tecumseh, 32 residents and 13 staff members have all tested positive.

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit