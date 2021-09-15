COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schools

Another day brings more positive COVID-19 cases at local schools.

The latest, at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board where a class was dismissed Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School after receiving notification of a confirmed case of the virus.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a positive case was discovered Tuesday in a student at Lakeshore Discovery.

While students have only been back to class for just over a week, more than 600 have already been dismissed due to positive cases.

There are currently nine schools with the public board and 11 with the Catholic board dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.