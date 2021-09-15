iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schools

am800-news-school-covid

Another day brings more positive COVID-19 cases at local schools.

The latest, at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board where a class was dismissed Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School after receiving notification of a confirmed case of the virus.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a positive case was discovered Tuesday in a student at Lakeshore Discovery.

While students have only been back to class for just over a week, more than 600 have already been dismissed due to positive cases.

There are currently nine schools with the public board and 11 with the Catholic board dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE