COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at local schools

Schools in Windsor-Essex saw nine more COVID-19 cases reported Friday.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, a single case was identified in a student at Herman Academy elementary.

Meantime, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board dismissed eight classes and three bus cohorts following the discovery of eight positive cases on Friday.

The latest cases were found at St. John Vianney, Holy Name, St. Anne French Immersion and Stella Maris elementary schools along with Cardinal Carter secondary school.

The local health unit has given instruction to students and staff who may have been affected.

There are currently nine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — the latest information can be found on the health unit's website.