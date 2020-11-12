COVID-19 Cases Could hit 6,500 per day by Mid-December in Ontario

The latest modeling released Thursday afternoon now shows Ontario could see between 3,000 and 6,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by mid-December and will now exceed the 150-bed intensive care threshold within the next two weeks.

After the province set another record for the number of new infections in a single day with 1,575 Thursday, Officials say the projection will become reality by Dec. 13 if cases continue to grow the current rate and will exceed several jurisdictions in Europe that are now in some form of lockdown.

COVID-19 cases in Ontario had been growing at a rate on average of 3.9 per cent each day over the past 14 days for a projected 3,000 cases per day by Dec. 13 — but cases have been going up nearly six per cent per day over the past three days.

Ontario hospitals could be pushed to their limits with more than 400 patients in intensive care within the next six weeks under the worst-case scenario; that's in contrast to projections at the end of September showing the province would not exceed the 150-bed threshold.

According to the province, when less than 150 COVID-19 patients are being treated in ICU's hospitals can, "maintain non-COVID capacity and all scheduled surgeries."

Anything above 150 will become a challenge with the situation becoming "impossible to handle" once it exceeds 350 people.

The 1,575 new cases on Thursday marks the third straight day in which the province has reported record-breaking case numbers.

— with files from CTV News and The Canadian Press.