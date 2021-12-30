COVID-19 cases prompt the closure of the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle

The Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle has been closed to the public after a number of positive cases of COVID-19 were reported to the town.

According to a release, officials have become aware of individuals with positive cases who were in the facility this week.

The town will monitor the situation, but it's anticipated the complex will re-open to the public on January 5.

Those who have paid for activities during the closure will receive a credit on their account.

The town is asking anyone who visited the facility this week to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.